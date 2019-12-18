India vs WI: Rohit Sharma comfortably breaks MS Dhoni's sixes record by 92 innings

Rohit Sharma broke former Indian skipper MS Dhoni's record during India's second ODI game against West Indies at the ACA-VDCA stadium, Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The Hitman smashed West Indies spinner K Pierre for a six in the 33rd over, it was his 187th maximum at home. Sharma surpassed Dhoni who has hammered 186 International sixes on Indian grounds from 208 innings, the former took just 116 innings to go ahead the wicket-keeper batsman.

The 32-year-old Mumbai opener registered his 28th ODI hundred putting 227-run stand with KL Rahul to lay a formidable total for India.

Few days ago Sharma joint the elite club to hit 400 International sixes at his home ground- Wankhede. Only Chris Gayle (534) and Shahid Afridi (476) account more sixes than Rohit Sharma.

India's score read 248 for loss of two wickets after 39 overs with Rohit unbeaten on 129.