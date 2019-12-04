India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli shares selfie with KL Rahul, Shivam Dube ahead of T20I series

Team India is scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies. BCCI announced 15-member squads for T20I and ODIs on November 21. Virat Kohli returned to India's T20I squad after being rested for the series against Bangladesh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami were also included in the squad for the T20I series.

India's squad for the T20I series: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson (wk).