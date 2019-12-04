India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli shares selfie with KL Rahul, Shivam Dube ahead of T20I series

On Tuesday, India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share candid picture with batsman KL Rahul and all-rounder Shivam Dube ahead of the upcoming three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against the West Indies.
While captioning the picture, Kohli wrote, “Hyderabad bound @klrahul11 @IamShivamDube.”
Team India is scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs against West Indies. BCCI announced 15-member squads for T20I and ODIs on November 21. Virat Kohli returned to India's T20I squad after being rested for the series against Bangladesh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami were also included in the squad for the T20I series.
India's squad for the T20I series: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson (wk).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)