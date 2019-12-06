India vs West Indies: Yuzvendra Chahal joins R Ashwin as India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal registered his name in the record books as he becomes India's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals in the first T20I against West Indies. The Haryana bowler equals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's tally of 52 wickets.

West Indies had already embellished its innings with plenty of dreadful shots against Indian bowlers. After 17 overs the Carribeans looked well built with 172/3 with Shimron Hetmyer (56) and skipper Kieron Pollard (37) on the crease.

Chahal, who had conceded 30 runs off his three overs, camto bowl the 18th over. In the span of three balls he got India rid of both the set batsman. First Hetmyer was caught at long-on by Rohit, two balls later the leg-spinner cleaned Pollard's stumps.

In the third T20I against Bangladesh, Chahal had completed 50 wickets in the shortest format of the game. His career's best figures 6/25 came against England in the decisive match at M.Chinnaswammy Stadium that helped India to clinch the series 2-1.