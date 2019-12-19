India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant create record for most runs in an over

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer exhibited their beast mode against a lackluster West Indies bowling attack as they amassed a mammoth 55 runs from just two overs as India went on to gather 79 runs in the last five overs to post a challenging 387/5 in 50 overs at the VDCA Stadium.

While Rishabh Pant hit a 16-ball 39, Iyer blasted 53 runs off 32 deliveries. Both Pant and Iyer's knocks were laced with three boundaries and four hits into the stands. In the 45th over of the Indian innings, Shreyas Iyer hit 4 sixes and 1 boundary in a record over. Than in 47th over, Rishabh Pant slammed off-spinner Roston Chase for four sixes and a boundary. Pant and Iyer also surpassed previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Jadeja, of 28 runs in an over in 1999.