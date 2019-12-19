India vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant create record for most runs in an over

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer exhibited their beast mode against a lackluster West Indies bowling attack as they amassed a mammoth 55 runs from just two overs as India went on to gather 79 runs in the last five overs to post a challenging 387/5 in 50 overs at the VDCA Stadium.
While Rishabh Pant hit a 16-ball 39, Iyer blasted 53 runs off 32 deliveries. Both Pant and Iyer's knocks were laced with three boundaries and four hits into the stands. In the 45th over of the Indian innings, Shreyas Iyer hit 4 sixes and 1 boundary in a record over. Than in 47th over, Rishabh Pant slammed off-spinner Roston Chase for four sixes and a boundary. Pant and Iyer also surpassed previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar and Ajay Jadeja, of 28 runs in an over in 1999.
Rohit Sharma made mincemeat of an ordinary West Indies attack at his own languid pace, complemented by an equally elegant KL Rahul, as their twin centuries steered India to an imposing 387/5 in the second ODI here on Wednesday. The Indian vice-captain hit his 28th ODI hundred -- 159 off 138 balls and added 227 for the opening stand with Rahul (102 off 104 balls) to set the stage for an all-out assault by the Indian middle-order.
Rishabh Pant (39 off 16 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (53 off 32 balls) used their brute power to add 72 runs in only four overs. Rohit, as usual, batted at his own pace and looked like the bandmaster of an orchestra, who made the Caribbean bowlers dance to his tune.
(Inputs from Agencies)
