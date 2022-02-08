India vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer cleared to train after testing negative for Covid-19

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have cleared to train after testing negative for Covid-19. They're set to join India's training session in the evening.

India aim for another demolition act against the West Indies in the second ODI to seal the three-match series in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The India spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar ran riot as they shot out West Indies for a meagre 176 and then skipper Rohit Sharma bossed the chase with a blistering 60 as the hosts recorded an easy six-wicket win in the lung-opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 03:12 PM IST