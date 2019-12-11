India vs West Indies: Pollard, Kohli and Rohit about to achieve milestones

India and West Indies gear up at Wankhede Stadium for the enthralling series finale on Wednesday. The three match rubber levelled at 1-1 both teams will take on in a high voltage match, the venue is familiar to witness havoc of runs shattered by big-hitters.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard who has played more seasons for Mumbai Indians than India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma. West Indies coach Phil Simmons shows faith in Pollard's exposure to IPL and is confident that it will be crucial for his bowlers to come up with an indefinite strategy against the hosts.

India's fielding was way below par. The dropped catches and several mis-fields prompted Kohli to say if the performance does not improve, no score would be enough.

On the other hand, West Indies will also fancy their chances to clinch the series after the terrific comeback. Their top-order batsmen, particularly Simmons, are in splendid form. Also the likes of Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetymar are among the runs and they will look to continue the form.

Let us look at the stats that can be changed in India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match:-