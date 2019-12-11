India vs West Indies: Pollard, Kohli and Rohit about to achieve milestones

India and West Indies gear up at Wankhede Stadium for the enthralling series finale on Wednesday. The three match rubber levelled at 1-1 both teams will take on in a high voltage match, the venue is familiar to witness havoc of runs shattered by big-hitters.
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard who has played more seasons for Mumbai Indians than India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma. West Indies coach Phil Simmons shows faith in Pollard's exposure to IPL and is confident that it will be crucial for his bowlers to come up with an indefinite strategy against the hosts.
India's fielding was way below par. The dropped catches and several mis-fields prompted Kohli to say if the performance does not improve, no score would be enough.
On the other hand, West Indies will also fancy their chances to clinch the series after the terrific comeback. Their top-order batsmen, particularly Simmons, are in splendid form. Also the likes of Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetymar are among the runs and they will look to continue the form.
Let us look at the stats that can be changed in India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match:-
Virat Kohli is 6 runs shy to become the first Indian batsman to score 1000 T20I runs on home soil.
Rohit Sharma needs one big hit to join Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi in the list of players to have hit 400 international sixes.
Yuzvendra Chahal needs to pick a wicket to become India's highest T20I wicket-taker. Currently he shares the spot with Ravichandran Ashwin.
Kieron Pollard is 10 runs short to complete 1000 T20 International runs. He will be the fourth batsman from his country to achieve the trademark after Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels and Dwayne Bravo.
Windies opener Lendl Simmons can also join skipper Pollard in 1000 runs club, as he just needs 17 runs more.
If Kieron Pollard takes two more catches than he will become the player with most caughts from West Indies in T20I cricket. Dwayne Bravo leads the charts with 35 catches.
Evin Lewis has smacked 28 sixes against India, the most by anyone against Men in Blues. If Lewis hits four more sixes than he will surpass Hazratullah Zazai for the player to hit most sixes against a single opposition.
If Virat Kohli gets the man of the match award, he can go ahead of former Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi with whom he shares the number of MOM award (12)
