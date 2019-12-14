India vs West Indies: Match Preview, Dream 11 Team captain and vice-captain, Where and when to watch live-streaming

India will have their tails up when they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber here on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean.

Virat Kohli's men have the momentum after winning the T20 series with a splendid batting performance in Mumbai where Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who is expected to continue as the opener in the absence of Dhawan, and the captain himself displayed terrific form.

Shreyas Iyer has done well in the opportunities he has received and is likely to be slotted at No. 4. The focus will be on wicketkeeper-batsman Rishab Pant, who has been under fire for his unimpressive performances with the bat and the big gloves.

It will be interesting to see if the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav reunite after last playing together in the World Cup, as the Chepauk surface is expected to aid the slow bowlers.

The Windies batsmen have had a lot of success in the T20s thanks to their ultra-aggressive approach but ODIs will be a different ball game and as assistant coach Roddy Estwick stated the batters need to focus on rotating the strike, which they did well in the series against Afghanistan recently.

The onus will be on the WI batsmen to not only go on attack mode first up but also keep wickets in hand to accelerate in the back-end.

Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have showed their abilities in the shortest format and need to display the same in the 50-overs game too if the West Indies hopes to give India a run in this series.

Sheldon Cottrell will lead the Caribbean bowling attack and will need to strike early if the team hopes to restrict a formidable Indian batting unit with Rohit, Kohli and Rahul in ominous form.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.

When is India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played on December 15, Sunday.

What are the match timings of India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The match between India vs West Indies 1st ODI will start at 2 pm.

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The match between India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Where is the match being played between India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

The match between India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

My Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope

Batsman: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami,Hayden Walsh Jr, Kuldeep Yadav

Whom to make captain of Dream 11 team for India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

Virat Kohli

Whom to make vice-captain of Dream 11 team for India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

Kuldeep Yadav