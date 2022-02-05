e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 07:56 PM IST

India vs West Indies: Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan added to squad for 1st ODI.

FPJ Web Desk
Shahrukh Khan and Ishan Kishan | Photo: BCCI

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India’s squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The decision comes amid a few players tested Covid-19 positive

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 07:56 PM IST
