India vs West Indies: Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan added to squad for 1st ODI.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Ishan Kishan and Shahrukh Khan to India’s squad for the first ODI against the West Indies to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The decision comes amid a few players tested Covid-19 positive

ALSO READ Rohit Sharma reveals Ishan Kishan will open with him as he is only option available due to Covid-19

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 07:56 PM IST