India vs West Indies: Ganguly thinks no Indian player is playing for his place in the team

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly appreciated Indian batters fearless approach with the bat that thrashed West Indies by 67 runs after India posted a gargantuan total of 240/3 in the first innings.

India's star batting line-up Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli completely dominated the first half of the game, as their exploits led India to boost their third highest total in T20 Internationals.

Ganguly took to his Twitter, where he mentioned he had already expected India to win the series and also stressed on the biggest thing everyone should learn, "no one plays for his place but plays to win," said the former India skipper.