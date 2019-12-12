India vs West Indies: Ganguly thinks no Indian player is playing for his place in the team

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly appreciated Indian batters fearless approach with the bat that thrashed West Indies by 67 runs after India posted a gargantuan total of 240/3 in the first innings.
India's star batting line-up Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli completely dominated the first half of the game, as their exploits led India to boost their third highest total in T20 Internationals.
Ganguly took to his Twitter, where he mentioned he had already expected India to win the series and also stressed on the biggest thing everyone should learn, "no one plays for his place but plays to win," said the former India skipper.
India overcame with their issue of defending totals. This was a great example set by the team and will hope to learn from this game in the upcoming tours so that they are ready with their forces for T20I World Cup in Australia to face any type of situation.
