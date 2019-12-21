India vs West Indies: Balancing the act

Cuttack: India have everything going their way as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies here on Sunday eyeing a 10th straight bilateral series win over the Caribbean side.

The West Indies took the home side by surprise in the opening ODI in Chennai to go one-up in the three-match series. But India, riding an all-round display, came back strongly to restore parity in the second match.

Barring a rare duck from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian top-order fired in unison at Visakhapatnam, before hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav sliced through the West Indies line-up for a comprehensive 107-run victory.

Three days after his blazing 159, Rohit Sharma stood just nine runs short of eclipsing former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year-old record of being the highest run-scorer as an opener across all the formats.

K L Rahul also struck a sublime century in a 220-run opening stand to firmly stake his claim as a long-term opener for India.

Opening the innings since the India-Pakistan World Cup clash in June, Rahul has made steady progress. In the recent assignments against the West Indies, he has been a revelation, scoring runs at will.

Then the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant chipped in with brisk knocks, and they would like to end the year on a positive note.

In bowling, Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini is in line to make his ODI debut in the absence of the inured Deepak Chahar, who was ruled out of the match with a lower back problem.

The fielding, though, has failed to match the high standards India have set in recent years.

While Iyer's effort to dismiss Shimron Hetmyer was eye-catching, Chahar dropped a sitter off Nicholas Pooran and grassed Shai Hope for a duck at the slip cordon, something that attracted Kohli's attention.

"We can't be dropping the catches and we should be better off in this department, improve on our mistakes. You should enjoy fielding." the visibly-concerned Indian captain said.

The pitch at the Barabati Stadium is going to be similar to the one in Visakhapatnam, offering plenty of runs. The left-right combination of Hetmyer and Hope plotted India's downfall in Chennai and had it not been for a brilliant throw from Iyer to run out the former in Visakhapatnam, the Windies would have put up a strong fight in the second ODI.

SO FAR...

- 1st T20: India won by 6 wickets

- 2nd T20: Windies won by 8 wickets

- 3rd T20: India won by 67 runs

- 1st ODI: Windies won by 8 wickets

- 2nd ODI: India won by 107 runs

Teams’ ODI form

India: W, L, W, L, NR

West Indies: L, W, L, L, W

KEY STATS

— The Indian team head to Cuttack’s Barbati Stadium today with a six consecutive victories over the last 15 years. The last defeat defeat came against New Zealand in 2003.

— Skipper Kohli would desperately want his counterpart Rohit Sharma to step up. Sharma has a batting average of 52.5 in the ten bilateral ODI series-deciders he has featured in; while the skipper averages 63 since 2016.

— For West Indies, Shai Hope needs 40 more runs to complete 1000 ODI runs in Asia. Interestlingly, he has 635 runs in seven chases in Asia at an average of 317.5 with four tons and two half-centuries.

Weather forecast

At Cuttack, there will be hazy sunshine in afternoon and bit of cloudy in evening; rest assured of no water droplets.

PITCH REPORT

The pitch at Barbati Stadium is traditionally known to assist batsmen as one can expect another run-fest. In the last ODI here in 2017, India made 381 for 6 after which England replied with 366 for 8. Given India’s track record of chasing in recent years, they would probably like to field first.

Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh