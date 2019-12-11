India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Where and when to watch: My Dream 11 team, whom to make captain and vice-captain

India will have to address the many inadequacies laid bare by a resolute West Indies in the second T20 International when the two teams made up of power-hitters square off in what promises to be an enthralling series-finale here on Wednesday.

The rubber is locked 1-1 after two-time world champions West Indies turned on the style in the second T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram following a Virat Kohli special in the lung-opener in Hyderabad.

KL Rahul and skipper Kohli are also among the runs. Shivam Dube, who slammed his maiden T20 fifty, showed he can hit towering sixes and he would want to perform before his home crowd and so Shreyas Iyer.

However, bowling is a slight concern. A profligate pace duo of Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked runs in the first two matches.

Also, India's fielding was way below par. The dropped catches and several mis-fields prompted Kohli to say if the performance does not improve, no score would be enough.

On the other hand, West Indies will also fancy their chances to clinch the series after the terrific comeback. Skipper Kieron Pollard is very much familiar with the venue where the final game will be played. Pollard's 10 seasons' experience with Mumbai Indians will be a crucial for West Indies to get their hands on the series trophy.

Their top-order batsmen, particularly Simmons, are in splendid form. Also the likes of Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetymar are among the runs and they will look to continue the form.

Where to watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What are the timings of India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will start at 7pm in India.

Where is the match between India vs West Indies 3rd T20I going to be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

My Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, KL Rahul, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

Captain: Kieron Pollard

Vice-Captain: Lendl Simmons