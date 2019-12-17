India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Where and when to watch the live streaming- My Dream Team 11, whom to make captain and vice-captain

A series win here would certainly raise Kieron Pollard's profile from a T20 freelancer to an able leader but a blinder from Rohit Sharma or another hundred from Virat Kohli on a batting belter can't be ruled out.

It wasn't a nightmarish bowling performance in Chennai by any stretch of imagination but not being able to defend 287 on a slow Chennai track left the team management with a few points to ponder.

With the par-score at the ACA-VDCA stadium here set to be in the 320-plus range, a fifth specialist bowling option could be mulled upon considering the plight the hosts faced in the last game with Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope beautifully planning the chase with their respective hundreds.

However, it's a tricky path for India to tweak their playing XI considering what exactly they have in their reserves.

For the West Indies, Hetmyer has undoubtedly been one of their key performers and getting his wicket will be the key for the Indian team.

West Indies will test India's approach to a must-win game to keep the series alive in the second ODI at ACA-VDCA stadium, Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Where and when to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match is on December 18, Wednesday.

What are the timings of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will start at 1:30pm on December 18, Wednesday.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph,Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.

My Dream Team 11

Wicket-keeper: Shai Hope

Batsman: Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Kedar Jadhav,

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Chahar, Hayden Walsh Jr, Yuzvendra Chahal

Whom to make my captain in India vs West Indies 2nd ODI dream 11 team?

Shai Hope

Whom to make my captain in India vs West Indies 2nd ODI dream 11 team?

Virat Kohli