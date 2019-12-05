India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Match Preview, My Dream 11 Team Who to make your captain and vice-captain: Where and when to watch the live-streaming?

India would be looking to put the rare blemishes in T20Is behind them when they take on the West Indies in the three-match series beginning Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

India had whitewashed Windies in all the three formats when they visited the Caribbean Islands earlier in August.

The hosts will be buoyed by the return of regular Virat Kohli, who has provided the much-needed stability at the top of the order. Breaching the Indian top four -- Rohit, K.L. Rahul, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer - would be a tough nut to crack for any bowling attack and considering that the Windies lack experience on that front, it would be an uphill task for the visitors to crack the Indian juggernaut.

Windies batters will deal with a big challenge as they contend with the quality spin attack comprising of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

The Kieron Pollard-led side would be low on confidence as they would enter the series on the back of a 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in Lucknow. During that series, the Windies batsmen seemed to struggle against seamers and India have a wealth of fast bowling talent, both experienced and otherwise, who will look to probe this apparent weakness.

The onus will be thus on the experienced batsmen to lead the way in countering the Indian bowlers. To that end, Pollard himself will have to lead from the front and alongside Evin Lewis, they score enough runs to give their bowlers a chance to put pressure on the Indian batsmen.

What are the timings of India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The timings of India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be at 7 pm on December 6.

Where is the match between India vs West Indies 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I between India vs West Indies will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on December 6.

Where do I watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?

The 1st T20I between India vs West Indies will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Khary Pierre, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh jr., Kesrick Williams

My Dream 11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Dinesh Ramdin

Batsmen: Kohli, Rohit, Rahul, Brandon King

All-Rounders: Pollard, Jadeja

Bowlers: Chahar, Bhuvneshwar, Chahal, Cottrell

Whom to make my captain in India vs West Indies Dream 11 team?

Rohit Sharma

Whom to make my vice-captain in India vs West Indies Dream 11 team?

Kieron Pollard