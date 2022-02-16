India vs West Indies 1st T20I: India win toss, elect to bowl; Ravi Bishnoi set to make debut

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl in the first T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

"We're going to bowl first here. I don't want to comment too much on the pitch, because it's played differently everytime we've played here. We want to have a score in mind so we can approach our batting accordingly in the second half. One eye has to be on Australia, we got to keep ticking the boxes. We've played really well as a team, just those little moments of the game we've got to seize. Good opportunity against West Indies, a quality side and they'll challenge us. We're playing with five batters, one allrounder and two legspinners. Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi makes his debut," Rohit said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 06:42 PM IST