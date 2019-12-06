India vs West Indies 1st T20 stat attack: Rahul, Chahal, Pollard all close in on landmarks

India come into this T20 series against West Indies hoping to put their surprise T20 loss against Bangladesh behind them. The three-match series begins on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

India thoroughly outplayed the West Indies in August, whitewashing them in all three formats of the game.

The hosts will be buoyed by the return of regular captain Virat Kohli, who will provide much-needed stability at the top of the order. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav makes his return to the squad, alongside his partner-in-crime Yuzvendra Chahal.

The biggest challenge for the West Indies batsman will be dealing with Indian spinners on a spin-friendly pitch. Chahal and Yadav will be using the pitch to try and pick up quick wickets, and the Windies batsmen will have to be at their best to cope with them. In their favour, then, is the fact that many of their batsmen have played in the IPL and are familiar with Indian pitches.

The likes of skipper Kieron Pollard, Dinesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons , and Jason Holder will form a big power-hitting club alongside youngsters Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King and Evin Lewis as the Windies gun for huge scores.

In preparation for this game, let us go through some interesting stats featuring these two teams -

89: The number of runs between Rohit Sharma (2539) and Virat Kohli (2450) in T20I cricket. They stand at No's 1 and 2 all-time.

26: The number of runs KL Rahul needs to complete 1000 T20I runs, which will make him the seventh Indian batsman to reach that mark.

399: Rohit Sharma will need one big hit to join Chris Gayle and Shahid Afrid in the 400 International sixes club.