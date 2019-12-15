India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Live Scores and Match updates

India will have their tails up when they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber here on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean.

Virat Kohli's men have the momentum after winning the T20 series with a splendid batting performance in Mumbai where Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who is expected to continue as the opener in the absence of Dhawan, and the captain himself displayed terrific form.