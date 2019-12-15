India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Live Scores and Match updates

Fall of wicket!
Virat Kohli: b Sheldon Cottrell 4 (4)
FOW: 25/2 (7)
Shreyas Iyer comes in to bat at 4.
Fall of wicket!
KL Rahul: c Shimron Hetmyer b Sheldon Cottrell 6 (15)
FOW: 21/1 (6.2)
Virat Kohli comes in to bat at 3.
India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Toss
West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first.
West Indies playing XI: Shai Hope(wk), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell
India playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
India will have their tails up when they play West Indies in the first One-day International of the three-match rubber here on Sunday, seeking a 10th straight bilateral ODI series win against the side from the Caribbean.
Virat Kohli's men have the momentum after winning the T20 series with a splendid batting performance in Mumbai where Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who is expected to continue as the opener in the absence of Dhawan, and the captain himself displayed terrific form.
