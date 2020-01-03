India vs Sri Lanka T20 Series 2020: Full schedule, live streaming details, everything you need to know!

India will start the year with a 3-match T20 series against Sri Lanka which will take place between January 5 - January 10, 2020. The date and venues are as follows:

January 5, Venue: Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati

January 7, Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

January 10, Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make a return to the national set-up as he has been included in both the T20I and ODI squads for Sri Lanka and Australia respectively.

While speculation was rife that he might have to wait till the Australia series for a comeback, the national selectors have decided to bring him in for the Lanka series.

Meanwhile, star opener Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami have been rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The national selectors also recalled opener Shikhar Dhawan in both the squads. Dhawan hurt his knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently and was ruled out of the both the T20I and ODI squads that played against the West Indies.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.