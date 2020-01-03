India vs Sri Lanka T20 Series 2020: Full schedule, live streaming details, everything you need to know!

After an enthralling action packed year, India's national cricket team is all set for 2020. Though, a sour semi-final defeat against New Zealand cost India the World Cup, the team had a fair share of achievements this year.
Now, the schedule for 2020 has arrived, and the upcoming fixtures promise quite an exciting year ahead.
India will start the year with a 3-match T20 series against Sri Lanka which will take place between January 5 - January 10, 2020. The date and venues are as follows:
January 5, Venue: Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati
January 7, Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore
January 10, Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make a return to the national set-up as he has been included in both the T20I and ODI squads for Sri Lanka and Australia respectively.
While speculation was rife that he might have to wait till the Australia series for a comeback, the national selectors have decided to bring him in for the Lanka series.
Meanwhile, star opener Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Shami have been rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The national selectors also recalled opener Shikhar Dhawan in both the squads. Dhawan hurt his knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently and was ruled out of the both the T20I and ODI squads that played against the West Indies.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.
Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (captain), D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, A Mathews, D Shanaka, K Perera, N Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, I Udana, B Rajapaksa, O Fernando, W Hasaranga, L Kumara, K Mendis, L Sandakan, K Rajitha
Where to book your tickets?
The match tickets for India vs Sri Lanks T20 can be bought at respective venues as well as online on Bookmyshow and Paytm.
Where to live stream?
Live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series will be available online on Hotstar and JioTv app.
Live Telecast:
The match can also be watched LIVE on the following channels: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)