Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat in the 3rd T20I in Dharamasala on Sunday.

By playing this match, Rohit Sharma becomes the most capped T20I player with 125 matches.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 06:34 PM IST