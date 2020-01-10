India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live updates: Sri Lanka opt to field first

Ind vs SL: Ind 39/0 (4)
KL Rahul: 24 (13)
Shikhar Dhawan: 12 (11)
Dhananjay de Silva: 0/13 (1)
CRR: 9.75
Toss Update
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field.
Sri Lanka playing XI:Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (c), Lahiru Kumara
India playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli (c), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Recent Changes
India
Sanju Samson in for Rishabh Pant
Manish Pandey in for Shivam Dubey
Yuzvendra Chahal in for Kuldeep Yadav
Sri Lanka
Angelo Matthews in forBhanuka Rajapaksa
Lakshan Sandakan in for Isuru Udana
India takes on Sri Lanka for the third and final T20I match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium at Pune on Friday. The first match of the three-match T20I series was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy downpour at Guwahati. The second match took place at Indore wherein India dominated on all fronts with a sevn-wicket win. In the second T20I, youngsters like Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur took the mantle and restricted the Lankans to a low score, thereby facilitating the Indian batsmen to chase down the score with seven wickets remaining. KL Rahul played a strong inning to ensure India doesn’t struggle in the chase. The third encounter between the two teams comes up with a lot of expectation on the young guns. Both the teams will be looking towards the match as an attempt to bolster the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup taking place later this year. It is left to be seen if the teams, particularly India, make changes to their squad. - This will be the 19th time that both the teams will be facing each other. Between the two, India have won the most matches with 12 wins. Sri Lanka has won 5 and one match was abandoned. - India ranks 5th on the ICC T20 Rankings list, while Sri Lanka comes in at 7th. - The ground is expected to aid swing which will be a huge advantage for the pacers. -The weather is expected to be around 16 to 19 degrees. Dew may settle in later on in the match. The toss winning captain would be expected to field first.
