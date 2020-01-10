India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live updates: Sri Lanka opt to field first

India takes on Sri Lanka for the third and final T20I match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium at Pune on Friday. The first match of the three-match T20I series was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy downpour at Guwahati. The second match took place at Indore wherein India dominated on all fronts with a sevn-wicket win. In the second T20I, youngsters like Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur took the mantle and restricted the Lankans to a low score, thereby facilitating the Indian batsmen to chase down the score with seven wickets remaining. KL Rahul played a strong inning to ensure India doesn’t struggle in the chase. The third encounter between the two teams comes up with a lot of expectation on the young guns. Both the teams will be looking towards the match as an attempt to bolster the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup taking place later this year. It is left to be seen if the teams, particularly India, make changes to their squad. - This will be the 19th time that both the teams will be facing each other. Between the two, India have won the most matches with 12 wins. Sri Lanka has won 5 and one match was abandoned. - India ranks 5th on the ICC T20 Rankings list, while Sri Lanka comes in at 7th. - The ground is expected to aid swing which will be a huge advantage for the pacers. -The weather is expected to be around 16 to 19 degrees. Dew may settle in later on in the match. The toss winning captain would be expected to field first.