India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli wins the toss, elects to bowl first

With the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka washed by rains, both the teams look to take a lead in the 3-match T20I series.

The last time India and Sri Lanka met at Holkar Stadium, Indore, in December 2017, India posted their third-highest T20I total—260/5—with the team winning the match by 88 runs. Rohit Sharma who blasted 118 from 43 balls in that match will not feature in the playing XI after he was given rest by the board.

Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga will have his set of plans for India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who makes a comeback to cricket after three months. Shikhar Dhawan will compete with his opening partner KL Rahul for the top-order position in further matches.