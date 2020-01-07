India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli wins the toss, elects to bowl first

IND vs SL: SL 64/2 (9)
Kushal Perera: 15 (14)
Oshada Fernando: 2 (2)
Washington Sundar: 1/21 (3)
CRR: 7.11
Kushal Perera hits the first six of the match!
Fall of wicket!
Danushka Gunathilaka: b Navdeep Saini 20 (21)
FOW: 54/2 (7.4)
Oshada Fernando comes in to bat at no.4
IND vs SL: SL 53/1 (7)
Danushka Gunathilaka: 20 (19)
Kushal Perera: 6 (7)
Washington Sundar: 1/13 (2)
CRR: 7.57
IND vs SL: SL 48/1 (6)
Danushka Gunathilaka: 19 (16)
Kushal Perera: 3 (4)
Shardul Thakur: 0/13 (2)
CRR: 8
IND vs SL: SL 39/1 (5)
Danushka Gunathilaka: 12 (13)
Kushal Perera: 1 (1)
Washington Sundar: 1/8 (1)
CRR: 7.8
Fall of Wicket!
Avishka Fernando: c Navdeep Saini b Washington Sundar 22 (16)
FOW: 38/1 (4.5)
Kushal Perera comes in to bat at no 3.
IND vs SL: SL 31/0 (4)
Danushka Gunathilaka: 6 (10)
Avishka Fernando: 21 (14)
Jasprit Bumrah: 0/16 (2)
CRR: 7.75
IND vs SL: SL 22/0 (3)
Danushka Gunathilaka: 1 (6)
Avishka Fernando: 17 (12)
Navdeep Saini: 0/10 (1)
CRR: 7.33
IND vs SL: SL 12/0 (2)
Danushka Gunathilaka: 0 (3)
Avishka Fernando: 9 (9)
Shardul Thakur: 0/5 (1)
CRR: 6
IND vs SL: SL 7/0 (1)
Danushka Gunathilaka: 0 (3)
Avishka Fernando: 5 (3)
Jasprit Bumrah: 0/7 (1)
CRR: 7
Ind vs SL
India won the toss and chose to field first.
India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (c).
With the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka washed by rains, both the teams look to take a lead in the 3-match T20I series.
The last time India and Sri Lanka met at Holkar Stadium, Indore, in December 2017, India posted their third-highest T20I total—260/5—with the team winning the match by 88 runs. Rohit Sharma who blasted 118 from 43 balls in that match will not feature in the playing XI after he was given rest by the board.
Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga will have his set of plans for India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who makes a comeback to cricket after three months. Shikhar Dhawan will compete with his opening partner KL Rahul for the top-order position in further matches.
