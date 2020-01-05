India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch live telecast

Team India will began their preparations for the World T20 when they will take on Sri Lanka in the three-match series starting from today. The opening match of the three-match series will be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.
Comeback man Jasprit Bumrah will be cynosure of all eyes during India's first T20 international against Sri Lanka in the year 2020 where its namesake global meet will gain precedence over everything for the 'Men In Blue'. Out for four months with a back stress fracture, the 26-year-old Bumrah is that precious diamond in this Indian set-up, which had been wrapped in cotton wool during the rehabilitation period.
In their last T20I series, Sri Lanka suffered a 0-3 rout in Australia as their batsmen struggled and will be under scrutiny. The relied heavily on Kusal Perera, who was their leading run-getter with 100 runs from three matches in Australia in October-November. They would also look forward to the return of former Sri Lankan captain, Angelo Mathews, who last played a T20I against South Africa in August 2018.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka were their batting mainstays in their 3-0 win in Pakistan in October as they will look forward to return among runs. Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga led the bowling in Pakistan with eight wickets from three matches at an average of 9.87 but was ineffective in Australia as he will also look to contribute.
India lost their only T20 match against Australia on October 10, 2017, which was further marred by stone-pelting on the team bus on post-match return to hotel. It's time for Kohli's men to rewrite their poor record.
Here are all the details about how to watch the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka:
Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I taking place?
The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will take place at Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati.
What time does the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I begin?
The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match begins at 7 pm IST on Sunday (5 January). The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.
Where to watch live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?
The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.
How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match online?
The 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka can be watched online on Hotstar.
What are the squads for India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.
Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.
(Inputs from Agencies)
