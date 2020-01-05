India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch live telecast

Team India will began their preparations for the World T20 when they will take on Sri Lanka in the three-match series starting from today. The opening match of the three-match series will be held at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.

Comeback man Jasprit Bumrah will be cynosure of all eyes during India's first T20 international against Sri Lanka in the year 2020 where its namesake global meet will gain precedence over everything for the 'Men In Blue'. Out for four months with a back stress fracture, the 26-year-old Bumrah is that precious diamond in this Indian set-up, which had been wrapped in cotton wool during the rehabilitation period.

In their last T20I series, Sri Lanka suffered a 0-3 rout in Australia as their batsmen struggled and will be under scrutiny. The relied heavily on Kusal Perera, who was their leading run-getter with 100 runs from three matches in Australia in October-November. They would also look forward to the return of former Sri Lankan captain, Angelo Mathews, who last played a T20I against South Africa in August 2018.