India vs South Africa series to be played without spectators amid rising COVID-19 cases

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday said the tickets for the forthcoming India vs Proteas tour, which begins on December 26, will be played without spectators amid rising COVID-19 cases around the world.

"Regrettably, CSA wishes to inform the most ardent fans of cricket as well as all sports lovers that owing to the increasing COVID cases around the world, and the fourth wave locally, the two cricketing bodies have taken a joint decision to protect the players and the tour by NOT making tickets available for the India vs Proteas offerings. This decision was taken in order to avoid any breaches that could compromise the tour from a Covid-risk perspective and to also maintain a hazard-free bubble environment," CSA said in a release.

CSA said it is exploring "other alternative public viewing activations which will ensure that a limited number of fans are able to enjoy the summer cricket atmosphere with other fans via activation sites, while still observing the strictest safety measures and exercising duty of care".

India will take on hosts South Africa in a three-Test series beginning on Boxing Day, hoping to clinch their maiden series win in the longest format of the game in the Rainbow Nation.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 07:58 PM IST