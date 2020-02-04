India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup: Pak wins the toss, opts to bat first

Pakistan won the toss and asked India to bowl first in the semi-final of the ongoing U-19 Cricket World Cup.

If the game ends up as a washout, India will go through to the final because of more group-stage wins.

The last eight U19 World Cup finals have featured at least one of Pakistan or India.

India's playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Pakistan's playing XI: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (c), Farhad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.