India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup: Pak wins the toss, opts to bat first

Pakistan won the toss and asked India to bowl first in the semi-final of the ongoing U-19 Cricket World Cup.
If the game ends up as a washout, India will go through to the final because of more group-stage wins.
The last eight U19 World Cup finals have featured at least one of Pakistan or India.
India's playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (c), Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.
Pakistan's playing XI: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (c), Farhad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.
When it comes to clashes in the U-19 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan has an edge after winning five matches from nine encounters against their arch-rival.
In the tournament, both teams have managed to remain undefeated.
India defeated Australia in the quarter-final by 74 runs while Pakistan triumphed over Afghanistan by six wickets.
Pakistan's group stage clash against Bangladesh was abandoned due to rain. Apart from this match, Pakistan has managed to win all the other games comprehensively.
India has managed to win their last five semi-final matches in the U-19 World Cup.
In the nine previous clashes, Pakistan not only has more match wins to their name, but also has more toss wins.
1988 U-19 World Cup: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first
1988 U-19 World Cup: No toss
2002 U-19 World Cup: Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first
2004 U-19 World Cup: India won the toss and opted to bat first
2006 U-19 World Cup: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first
2010 U-19 World Cup: Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first
2012 U-19 World Cup: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first
2014 U-19 World Cup: India won the toss and opted to bat first
2018 U-19 World Cup: India won the toss and opted to bat first
2020 U-19 World Cup: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first
After today's toss, Pakistan has won a total of six tosses while India has won thrice with one match in which no toss took place.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)