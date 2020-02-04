India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup: Match prediction and key players

Prediction for the India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup semi-final:

In the group stage matches, India won 3 out of 3 games, whereas Pakistan could not manage a 100% record with 2 wins in 3 games.

India's last match was against Australia whom they beat by 74 runs which is quite impressive at the World Cup level. Also, beating Japan by 10 wickets made India's bowling line-up a massive threat for their opponents.

Pakistani batsmen will have to keep an eye out for Ravi Bishnoi, the leg-spinner who has picked 11 scalps in just four matches at an average of 9.54. Bowlers Kartik Tyagi and Aakash Singh who took four and three wickets respectively against Aussies, will also play a huge role in the team.

On the batting front, Left-handed Yashasvi Jaiswal will be one to watch, with 207 runs in four outings and three fifties to his name. Other notable mention goes to Atharva Ankolekar who scored 55* in 54 balls against Australia in their quarter-finals clash.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, who beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets has an impressive line-up. Their star performer has been pacer Abbas Afridi with nine wickets to his name in just four matches. Mohammad Amir Khan and Fahad Munir are also a threat to Indian batsmen with both taking 3 and 2 wickets in their last game respectively.

Batsmen Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Huraira will hold the key to Pakistan's batting performance. Haris has been the top scorer for Pakistan with 110 runs from just two innings. Huraira, on the hand, knocked 64 runs off 76 balls.

Pakistan might have had the upper hand in the previous clashes winning five out of nine games against India in the U-19 section. But, the four-time champions are looking forward to equal the tally after today's clash.

Based on the ongoing tournament performance so far, the Men in Blue are favourites to win with a star-studded lineup and might just pull the strings in their favour to reach one step closer to lifting the World Cup trophy.