India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup: Livestreaming and where to watch cricket's El Clasico

The U-19 World Cup will see four-time champions India take on rivals Pakistan in the semi-final clash on Tuesday. Defeating Australia in the quarterfinals, India has come this far unbeaten. Pakistan, who are also unbeaten, outplayed Afghanistan to earn a spot in the last four.
The India-Pakistan contest is always one for the hype and could pave the way for someone to break into the senior the team.
Let us fill you in with the details of the highly-anticipated clash.
Where will India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final take place?
The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal match will take place at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.
What time does the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final begin?
The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final match will begin at 1:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday, February 4.
Where to watch the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final live?
Star Sports 3 will provide live coverage of the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final match.
Where to stream the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final match online?
Hotstar will provide the online streaming service for the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final match.
While the defending U-19 World Cup champions thrashed Pakistan with 203 runs in the 2018 edition of the cup, it will take a massive effort for the Priyam Garg-led side to defeat a fierce Pakistan.
