India vs Pakistan U-19 World Cup: Livestreaming and where to watch cricket's El Clasico

Let us fill you in with the details of the highly-anticipated clash.

Where will India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final take place?

The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semifinal match will take place at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

What time does the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final begin?

The India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final match will begin at 1:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday, February 4.

Where to watch the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final live?

Star Sports 3 will provide live coverage of the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final match.

Where to stream the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final match online?

Hotstar will provide the online streaming service for the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup semi-final match.

While the defending U-19 World Cup champions thrashed Pakistan with 203 runs in the 2018 edition of the cup, it will take a massive effort for the Priyam Garg-led side to defeat a fierce Pakistan.