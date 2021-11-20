India vs NZ 3rd T20I: Preparations underway at Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata; see pics

Preparations are underway for the big event since the pandemic here at Kolkata's Eden Gardens where the Men in Blue will be up against the Blackcaps after taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

West Bengal State Minister Manoj Tiwary has said that the Covid protocols will be followed and requested people to follow Covid appropriate behaviours as well. He also said that the people are happy about the match and there is a huge demand for tickets.

"I request everyone to follow covid appropriate behaviour. Ppl are happy for the match & there's a huge demand for tickets," ANI quoted saying Tiwary.

The Bengal government has allowed 70% spectator attendance at the ground considering the pandemic. The total capacity of Eden is 68,000.

With cricket returning to Eden Gardens after a gap of almost two years, online tickets released by the Cricket Association of Bengal were sold out in just 15 minutes.

The last time a cricket match was played with spectators at Eden was in November 2019 when India played Bangladesh in their first pink-ball day-night Test.

New Zealand is touring India after the World Cup match where they lost in the finals to Australia while India lost to New Zealand and failed to qualify for the semi-finals. This will be the biggest sporting event in the city, with spectators in stands since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 07:19 PM IST