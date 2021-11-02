India vs New Zealand 2021: KL Rahul likely to lead Team India in T20I series- Reports

India's performance in this World Cup has not been up to the mark, for a team that has always gained the top spot in the ICC rankings in all three formats, the last few years under Kohli's captaincy, team India is struggling to put their best show. They have failed to perform in the previous ICC tournaments and have lost both the games against Pakistan and New Zealand in the current ICC T20 World Cup Championship being held in UAE and Oman.

With Kohli's decision to step down as team India's T20 captain after the ongoing World Cup, the BCCI reportedly is likely to choose Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul to lead the team in their series against New Zealand.

While Rohit Sharma is the frontrunner to succeed Kohli as India's T20I captain, as per ANI, Rahul will be leading the team against New Zealand as some of the senior players will be rested.

Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mayank Agarwal are likely to be in prime contention for the opener’s spot alongside Rahul.

"The seniors would need a breather and it is no secret that Rahul is an integral part of the team's T20 structure. He is almost certain to lead," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by ANI.

"Yes, we will have fans coming in, but it won't be full capacity. We will work closely with the local authorities and plan the way forward," a BCCI official said.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is all set to welcome fans to the stadium, albeit in a limited capacity for the three-match rubber.

The first T20I will take place in Jaipur on November 17, while the other two will be played at Ranchi and Kolkata on November 19 and 21 respectively.

The T20I series will be followed by two ICC WTC Tests. The first match will take place in Kanpur between November 25-29 followed by the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between December 03-07.

(with inputs from sources)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 06:27 PM IST