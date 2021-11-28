India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4: Iyer’s fifty takes India to 167/7 at tea

Debutant Shreyas Iyer hit a patient half-century to rescue India to 167 for seven in their second innings at tea on the fourth day of the opening Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Sunday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 14 for one, India lost four wickets for the addition of 70 runs in the morning session before Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha joined hands to stitch crucial 83 runs for the seventh wicket and extend India's lead to 216.

First innings centurion Iyer (65) got out just before tea but Saha was not out on 22 at the break.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee (3/48) and Kyle Jamieson (3/26) picked up three wickets each.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 345; New Zealand 1st Innings: 269; India 2nd innings: 167 for 7 in 60.2 overs (Shreyas Iyer 65, Ravichandran Ashwin 32, Wriddhiman Saha 22 not out; Kyle Jamieson 3/26, Tim Southee 3/48).

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 02:41 PM IST