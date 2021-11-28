India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4: India in trouble

New Zealand's Tim Southee took two wickets in three balls to put New Zealand in a great position against India on Day 4 of the 1st Test in Kanpur.

India lost frequent wickets in the morning session as Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel and Tim Southee tightened the noose to reduce the hosts to 51-5 after 20 overs.

The hosts will now need another big innings from Shreyas Iyer with some assistance from Ravichandran Ashwin to give their bowlers enough runs to defend.

India had a 49-run cushion after bowling the Kiwis out on 296 at fag end of Day 3 of the Kanpur Test.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11:04 AM IST