e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 8,318 new COVID-19 cases, 465 deaths in last 24 hoursPM Modi to chair meeting COVID-19 situation and vaccination amid concerns over new variantDelhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 386
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:45 AM IST

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: Bharat keeps wickets as BCCI monitors Saha's progress

FPJ Web Desk
Wriddhiman Saha | Photo: AFP

Wriddhiman Saha | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha hasn't taken the field due to stiffness in his neck on Day Three of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress.

“Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence,” BCCI tweeted

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:45 AM IST
Advertisement