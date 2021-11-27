India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: Bharat keeps wickets as BCCI monitors Saha's progress

Indian wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha hasn't taken the field due to stiffness in his neck on Day Three of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress.

“Wriddhiman Saha has stiffness in his neck. The BCCI medical team is treating him and monitoring his progress. KS Bharat will be keeping wickets in his absence,” BCCI tweeted

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:45 AM IST