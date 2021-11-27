India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3: Ashwin gives India breakthrough

Ravichandran Ashwin gave India the much-needed breakthrough, getting Will Young caught behind as New Zealand are batting at 161-1 after 70 overs on Day 3 of the First Test in Kanpur. Ashwin bowled a fuller length ball outside off and Young tried to dab it behind point but the ball kept low and took an outside edge.

KS Bharat, who is keeping wickets in the absence of the injured Wriddhiman Saha, took an excellent catch by staying low and taking it easily. Umpire ruled not out but DRS overturned it.

Earlier on Day 2, Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian to score a century on Test debut.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:37 AM IST