INDIA vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Watch Shreyas Iyer get his first Test Cap

Shreyas Iyer became India's 303rd men's Test cricketer on Thursday when he was handed his first cap ahead of India’s 1st Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed a day before the Test that Iyer will be debuting after KL Rahul was ruled out with a muscle strain in the thigh.

Iyer averages 52.18 in first-class cricket, and scores them at an astonishing pace of 81.54 per 100 balls.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 08:59 AM IST