Cricket

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 08:59 AM IST

INDIA vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Watch Shreyas Iyer get his first Test Cap

FPJ Web Desk
Shreyas Iyer gets his first Test cap | Photo: Screen Grab

Shreyas Iyer became India's 303rd men's Test cricketer on Thursday when he was handed his first cap ahead of India’s 1st Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed a day before the Test that Iyer will be debuting after KL Rahul was ruled out with a muscle strain in the thigh.

Iyer averages 52.18 in first-class cricket, and scores them at an astonishing pace of 81.54 per 100 balls.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 08:59 AM IST
