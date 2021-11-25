India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill hits half-century

India’s Shubman Gill scored a brilliant half-century as India were doing well at 80-1 in 27 overs.

The 22-year-old gave India some stability after Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for 13 in the 8th over.

This fifty, his fourth in Tests, will really give him a much-needed boost as he hasn’t really flourished in the opening slot- a courageous 91 in Brisbane notwithstanding.

A mere 31.84 average has meant the selectors wanted to try him out in the middle-order in the absence of Virat Kohli. But KL Rahul’s injury meant that Gill was back to the slot.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:25 AM IST