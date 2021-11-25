India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: PLAYING XI

Here’s the teams for the 1st Test between India and New Zealand:

India

1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Cheteshwar Pujara, 4. Ajinkya Rahane (V), 5. Shreyas Iyer, 6. Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. R Ashwin, 9. Axar Patel, 10. Ishant Sharma, 11. Umesh Yadav

New Zealand

1. Tom Latham, 2. Will Young, 3. Kane Williamson (C), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Henry Nicholls, 6. Tom Blundell (wk), 7. Rachin Ravindra, 8. Kyle Jamieson, 9. Will Sommerville, 10. Tim Southee, 11. Ajaz Patel

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 09:26 AM IST