India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: India win TOSS, elect to BAT

India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first in 1st Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday.

Rahane said he expects the pitch to play well early on, and then bring the spinners into play and that’s why he’s chosen to bat.

India go in with three spinners and two faster bowlers, with a debut for Iyer.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 09:06 AM IST