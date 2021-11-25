e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:43 AM IST

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: India 82/1 as teams take lunch

FPJ Web Desk
Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara | Photo: AFP

Shubman Gill (52*) was the star of the first session, as India went in for lunch at 82/1 after 29 overs.

New Zealand began well despite losing the toss and being asked to bowl first.

Kyle Jamieson bowled a fabulous spell and he was rewarded for it with the wicket of Mayank Agarwal.

Shubman Gill who scored his fourth Test 50, could have been out leg before in Ajaz Patel’s very first over, but New Zealand didn’t appeal for it. Replays showed it would’ve been given out.

The New Zealand spinners have bowled decently so far, but Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara (15*) have batted with confidence to negate any threat.

