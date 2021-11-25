India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: India 82/1 as teams take lunch

Shubman Gill (52*) was the star of the first session, as India went in for lunch at 82/1 after 29 overs.

New Zealand began well despite losing the toss and being asked to bowl first.

Kyle Jamieson bowled a fabulous spell and he was rewarded for it with the wicket of Mayank Agarwal.

Shubman Gill who scored his fourth Test 50, could have been out leg before in Ajaz Patel’s very first over, but New Zealand didn’t appeal for it. Replays showed it would’ve been given out.

The New Zealand spinners have bowled decently so far, but Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara (15*) have batted with confidence to negate any threat.

ALSO READ INDIA vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Watch Shreyas Iyer get his first Test Cap

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:43 AM IST