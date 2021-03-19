India vs England, 5th T20: Check out Paytm First Games fantasy prediction

India won the fourth T20 match by 8 runs. Apart from SK Yadav's half-century, R Pant and S Iyer performed well in India's batsmen. In the bowlers, S Thakur took 3 wickets, H Pandya and R Chahar took 2-2 wickets.

J Roy, J Bairstow and B Stokes performed well in batting for England. In bowling, J Archer did well with 4 wickets. Rest of the bowlers played normally. The fifth and final match will be very interesting.

Details of England vs India: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 5th T20 match of England tour of India pits England against India which starts on Saturday, March 20th at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Average score at venue: 163

Pitch Behaviour: Batting (Best suited for pacers)

Weather Prediction: Clear Sky

∙ Temperature: Around 37 degrees Celcius

Probable XI: England

J Roy, J Buttler, D Malan, J Bairstow, B Stokes, E Morgan, S Curran, C Jordan, J Archer, A Rashid, M Wood

Top Picks for England: J Roy, J Archer, B Stokes, J Buttler, J Bairstow

Probable XI: India

V Kohllii, SK Yadav, S Iyer, H Pandya, R Pant, W Sundar, R Chahar, S Thakur, B Kumar, R Sharma, I Kishan

Top Picks for India: H Pandya, V Kohli, R Pant, R Sharma, SK Yadav

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – J Buttler, J Bairstow

Batsman – V. Kohli, R Sharma, J Roy

All Rounder – B Stokes, W Sundar, H Pandya

Bowler – J Archer, S Thakur, R Chahar

Best Captain Picks – V. Kohli, J Buttler

Best Vice Captain Picks – B Stokes, R Sharma