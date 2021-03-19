India vs England, 5th T20: Check out Paytm First Games fantasy prediction

India won the fourth T20 match by 8 runs. Apart from SK Yadav's half-century, R Pant and S Iyer performed well in India's batsmen. In the bowlers, S Thakur took 3 wickets, H Pandya and R Chahar took 2-2 wickets.
J Roy, J Bairstow and B Stokes performed well in batting for England. In bowling, J Archer did well with 4 wickets. Rest of the bowlers played normally. The fifth and final match will be very interesting.
Details of England vs India: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:
The 5th T20 match of England tour of India pits England against India which starts on Saturday, March 20th at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Average score at venue: 163
Pitch Behaviour: Batting (Best suited for pacers)
Weather Prediction: Clear Sky
∙ Temperature: Around 37 degrees Celcius
Probable XI: England
J Roy, J Buttler, D Malan, J Bairstow, B Stokes, E Morgan, S Curran, C Jordan, J Archer, A Rashid, M Wood
Top Picks for England: J Roy, J Archer, B Stokes, J Buttler, J Bairstow
Probable XI: India
V Kohllii, SK Yadav, S Iyer, H Pandya, R Pant, W Sundar, R Chahar, S Thakur, B Kumar, R Sharma, I Kishan
Top Picks for India: H Pandya, V Kohli, R Pant, R Sharma, SK Yadav
Suggested Team
WK – J Buttler, J Bairstow
Batsman – V. Kohli, R Sharma, J Roy
All Rounder – B Stokes, W Sundar, H Pandya
Bowler – J Archer, S Thakur, R Chahar
Best Captain Picks – V. Kohli, J Buttler
Best Vice Captain Picks – B Stokes, R Sharma
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)