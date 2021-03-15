India vs England 3rd T20 at Narendra Modi Stadium LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, Live Coverage on TV

After facing a heavy defeat in the first game of the series, the Men in Blue made a magnificent comeback in the second T20I. India won the game with 7 wickets in hand to level the series 1-1.

The Indian captain Virat Kohli finally came into his own in the 2nd T20 on Sunday as India comfortably chased down the 165-run target. Ishan Kishan had a wonderful night out on debut, he scored 32-ball 56 while King Kohli remained unbeaten on 73 off just 49 balls.

Indian bowlers did a good job in restricting England to a manageable score. Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur were the standouts with the ball in hand, taking two wickets apiece.

On Tuesday, India will look to take a lead in the series by replicating their heroics from the 2nd match. With T20 World Cup in sight, India might include a few more youngsters in the side on Tuesday.

When and where the 3rd T20I between India vs England will be telecasted LIVE

India vs England 3rd T20I will be played on March 16 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. LIVE broadcast will be begin at 7:00 PM (IST) on Star Sports Network.

These apps will LIVE Stream India vs England 3rd T20I

India vs England 3rd T20I will be LIVE Streamed on Hotstar app.

Here's the full squad of both the teams

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

England T20I Squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood