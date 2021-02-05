India vs England, 1st Test: Dom Sibley and Joe Root in solid position; England at 140/2 in 57 overs at tea



Earlier, at Lunch, England's score read as 67/2 in 27 overs.

India were unlucky as Rishabh Pant dropped Burns in the initial overs of the game off Jasprit Bumrah.

But in the 24th over, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin brought the hosts back in the game and scalped Burns, who played a knock of 33 runs. Bumrah then sent Dan Lawrence back to the pavilion on a duck.

Root joined Sibley in the middle and the duo survived the final overs before Lunch.

England won the toss and opted to bat first.

Brief Scores: England 140/2 (Dom Sibley 53*, Joe Root 45*; Jasprit Bumrah 1-30, R Ashwin 1-52).