India vs England 1st T20 at Narendra Modi Stadium LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, Live Coverage on TV

After a triumphant Test series victory, team India is all set to take on England in the five-match T20 International series starting in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 12).

With the ICC T20 World Cup in sight, both teams would be looking to figure out the best possible combinations. Currently, England is the number one ranked T20I side in the world. India dominated the Test series but getting past England in the T20s won't be as easy. Both sides have faced each other 14 times in T20I cricket, winning seven each.

When and where the 1st T20I between India vs England will be telecasted LIVE

India vs England 1st T20 LIVE broadcast will begin at 7:00 PM (IST) on Star Sports Network.

These apps will LIVE Stream India vs England 1st T20I.

India vs England 1st T20I will be LIVE Streamed on Hotstar app.

Here's the full squad of both the teams

India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

England T20I Squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood