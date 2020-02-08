India vs Australia WT20I: Shafali Varma's pyrotechnics helps team chase down highest T20I target with ease

Melbourne: Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma played knocks of 55 and 49, respectively, as India women defeated Australia by seven wickets in the ongoing Tri-nation series here at the Junction Oval on Saturday.

Chasing 174, India got off to a quickfire start as openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put on 70 runs in the opening six overs. With India looking in firm control, Australia finally got the breakthrough in the ninth over as Ellyse Perry dismissed Verma (49), reducing India to 85/1.

Jemimah Rodrigues next joined Mandhana in the middle and the duo put on 37 runs for the second wicket, consolidating India's position in the match. However, Australia once again staged a comeback as Megan Schutt sent Rodrigues (30) back to the pavilion.

Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur settled the nerves by stitching a partnership of 42 runs, but with 10 runs away from the target, India lost the key wicket of Mandhana (55) as Nicola Carey had her adjudged leg-before wicket in the 19th over.