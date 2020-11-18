India vs Australia: Virat Kohli's paternal leave 'window of opportunity' for KL Rahul, says Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has opined that skipper Virat Kohli's absence in the Test series against Australia will open a "window of opportunity" for KL Rahul, who is making a comeback in the Test squad.
"Virat Kohli is coming back after the first Test but this opens the window of opportunity for someone like KL Rahul, who is coming back in the Test team. Virat Kohli is a big player and he has scored runs whenever he has toured Australia, his absence will be missed but this is an opportunity for players to step in," Harbhajan Singh said in an interview with Sports Tak.
Singh added, in the absence of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara have an opportunity to prove themselves. Sharma is also likely to open the innings and lead the side for the first time in Test matches. "If Rohit Sharma opens in a Test match in Australia, it's a big thing in itself. I think Team India has it in them but the fact that Virat Kohli is there or not should be forgotten. The team should just remember that they are in Australia to win and repeat what they did the last time," Harbhajan said.
For the unintiated, captain Virat Kohli will only be playing the limited-overs series and the first Test match, and will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI. Starting November 27, India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.
