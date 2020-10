India VS Australia: Here is the full schedule, venues and broadcast timings of the blockbuster Down Under

Captain Virat Kohli-led Indian team is all set to play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against Australia from November 27.

Here is the full schedule, venues and broadcast timings of the blockbuster Down Under:

ODI Series Schedule:

1st ODI - November 27, 2020 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night) - 9:10 AM

2nd ODI - November 29, 2020 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night) - 9.10 AM

3rd ODI - December 2, 2020 - Manuka Oval, Canberra (Day-Night) - 9.10 AM

T20I Series Schedule:

1st T20I - December 4, 2020 - Manuka Oval, Canberra (Night) - 1.40 PM

2nd T20I - December 6, 2020 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Night) - 1.40 PM

3rd T20I - December 8, 2020 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Night) - 1.40 PM

Test Series Schedule:

1st Test - December 17 to December 21,2020 - Adelaide Oval (Day-Night) - 9.30 AM

2nd Test - December 26 to December 30, 2020 - Melbourne Cricket Ground (Day) - 5.00 AM

3rd Test - January 7 to January 11, 2021 - Sydney Cricket Ground (Day) - 5.00 AM

4th Test - January 15 to January 19, 2021 - The Gabba, Brisbane (Day) - 5.30 AM

The series will be aired LIVE on SONY TEN 1 channels in English, SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi and SONY SIX channels in English, Tamil and Telugu commentary.

On Monday, BCCI announced India's squad for Australia. KL Rahul was named the vice-captain for the T20I and ODI series because of Rohit Sharma's injury. KL Rahul was also included in the Test squad along with Navdeep Saini and Mohammad Siraj.

In the T20I squad, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson have made their entry while Shubman Gill and Manish Pandey have made their foray into the ODI squad.

The selection committee has also said that four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel, and T. Natarajan will be travelling with the Indian contingent for the Australia tour while the BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma.

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj