India vs Australia: A delicacy for ages

When India take the field tomorrow, it won’t be against the same fractured Australian side they had lost to less than a year ago. And perhaps, this will also be the only instance since then when India are not starting off as overwhelming favourites in a bilateral series.

Return of the once ‘tainted duo’ David Warner and Steve Smith in the Australian line-up, prospect of the latest Test sensation Marnus Labuschagne making impression in ODI colours, and the potent others of the squad such as IPL’s costliest buy Pat Cummins, Deadshot Mitchell Starc and a wily Kane Richardson, gives a hint how Australia, in the middle of their premiere T20 league, have come with more than just an intention of beating India.

They are here to psychologically dent the Indian side which feeds on the immense intensity of Virat Kohli.