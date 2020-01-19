India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch the live telecast

A series-victory will be at stake when India and Australia face-off on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It promises to be an exhilarating affair as the series has gone down to the wire and the one who comes out victorious on Sunday will also be crowned winners.

Coming into the second match on the back of a ten-wicket thrashing at the hands of the Aussies; India was determined to turn things around. And their foc paid off in Rajkot, with the Men in Blue winning the match by 36 runs.