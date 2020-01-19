India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch the live telecast

A series-victory will be at stake when India and Australia face-off on Sunday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
It promises to be an exhilarating affair as the series has gone down to the wire and the one who comes out victorious on Sunday will also be crowned winners.
Coming into the second match on the back of a ten-wicket thrashing at the hands of the Aussies; India was determined to turn things around. And their foc paid off in Rajkot, with the Men in Blue winning the match by 36 runs.
When is the India vs Australia 3rd ODI match taking place?
The match will be played on 19 January, Sunday.
Where is India vs Australia 3rd ODI taking place?
The match will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
What time does India vs Australia 3rd ODI start?
The match will start at 1.30 PM.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.
Can you watch the India vs Australia 3rd ODI online?
The match can be watched online on Hotstar.
With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opening, the team's Captain and batsman extraordinaire Virat Kohli returned to his usual spot at number three. Shreyas Iyer was back at number four.
The same order is likely to be followed on Sunday. Although Rohit and Shikhar suffered injuries in the second match, they are expected to be back in the playing XI for the third encounter.
BCCI, in a recent statement, had said, “Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are progressing well. Their recovery is being closely monitored and a call on their participation in the final ODI will be taken before the match.”
In the second ODI, Manish Pandey played in place of injured Rishabh Pant. It remains to be seen if the southpaw is fit for the upcoming game.
The biggest plus for India from Rajkot was KL Rahul's power-packed knock at number five, creating a new set of possibilities that might in the future help in improving the team balance.
In Pant's absence, he also did well behind the wicket, affecting Aaron Finch's stumping besides taking two catches.
The Rajkot defeat ended Australia’s impressive winning streak of 10 matches in Asia. But, Australia can take comfort in the fact that they have won three of the last four ODIs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Teams’ H2H ODI RECORD
India: 51
Australia: 78
Weather | Pitch Report
— The weather in Bengaluru is expected to be partly cloudy with up to 50% humidity.
— The pitch at M Chinnaswamy is generally flat and the ball travels miles even when it is a miss-hit, courtesy of the high altitude, with January winds adding to it.
Opting to bat first might give the team winning the toss an advantage.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
India: Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah,
Australia: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins
Probable playing XI
India: S Dhawan, R Sharma, V Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, M Pandey, R Jadeja, K Yadav, M Shami, N Saini, J Bumrah
Australia: A Finch, D Warner, S Smith, M Labuschagne, D Short, A Carey, A Turner, P Cummins, Ml Starc, A Zampa, J Hazlewood
Squads:
India:
Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia:
Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc & wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)