India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch live telecast

India had a rather horrific start to their ODI series against Australia, and will now be looking to restore their pride and strike back during their second encounter. This match will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

The first match, held in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, did not go well for the ‘Men in Blue’, with Australia dominating them at every turn. Captain Virat Kohli’s strategy to put himself further down the batting order did not work as he might have anticipated, rather exposing India’s weakness lower down the order.

Wankhede witnessed some deadly fast bowling by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, who annihilated the Indian batting lineup. Later on, David Warner and Aaron Finch doomed the Indian bowlers, never allowing them to have the upper hand.

In the upcoming match, Kohli and Co. will have to make one forced change owing to Rishabh Pant’s injury.

KL Rahul will be expected to don the gloves behind the stump. We may see Manish Pandey come in to provide India with some batting cover. Kedar Jadhav may also come in to provide some more bowling cover along with a handy batting cover.

Australia, in the meantime, is expected to go with the same XI, and looks to replicate the previous match outcome. There have been no injuries in their squad.