India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch live telecast

India had a rather horrific start to their ODI series against Australia, and will now be looking to restore their pride and strike back during their second encounter. This match will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.
The first match, held in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, did not go well for the ‘Men in Blue’, with Australia dominating them at every turn. Captain Virat Kohli’s strategy to put himself further down the batting order did not work as he might have anticipated, rather exposing India’s weakness lower down the order.
Wankhede witnessed some deadly fast bowling by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, who annihilated the Indian batting lineup. Later on, David Warner and Aaron Finch doomed the Indian bowlers, never allowing them to have the upper hand.
In the upcoming match, Kohli and Co. will have to make one forced change owing to Rishabh Pant’s injury.
KL Rahul will be expected to don the gloves behind the stump. We may see Manish Pandey come in to provide India with some batting cover. Kedar Jadhav may also come in to provide some more bowling cover along with a handy batting cover.
Australia, in the meantime, is expected to go with the same XI, and looks to replicate the previous match outcome. There have been no injuries in their squad.
When is India vs Australia 2nd ODI match taking place?
The match will be played on 17 January, Friday.
Where is India vs Australia 2nd ODI taking place?
The match will take place at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.
What time does India vs Australia 2nd ODI start?
The match will start at 1.30 PM IST.
Where to watch live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd ODI?
The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.
How to watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI online?
The match can be watched online on Hotstar.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc & wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa
