India vs Australia 2020: The 'real reason' why Rohit Sharma returned to India after IPL

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League done and dusted, the Men in Blue are prepping for the upcoming tour of Australia which consists of 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, followed by 4 Tests.

Rohit Sharma, who led Mumbai Indian to their record fifth title, will be absent from the squads due to a hamstring injury which he suffered in the IPL. The opener returned to India with the Mumbai Indians team barring the players from the squad who were selected for the Australia tour.

It was reported that Rohit went to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to work on his fitness. In recent developments, Rohit has still not recovered from the injury, which confirmed his absence from the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

In the COVID-19 world, Australia has made mandatory for players to observe a 14-day quarantine, which shadows Rohit's presence in the remaining two tests as well. However, an official source, as quoted by PTI said that if Rohit had travelled with the squad, he would have got the chance to feature in the team.

That led to an outrage from netizens who accused the national team head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli of 'politics' in the gentleman's game.

However, renowned sports journalist Boria Majumdar has revealed the 'real reason' why Rohit did not travel to Australia with the entire squad. “Rohit came to Mumbai with the Mumbai Indians because his father had Covid. That is the reality which is why he had to go back to Bombay. After that, if he did not want to play the red-ball series, there was no reason for him to travel to the NCA and he could have easily stayed back in Bombay with Ritika and family and enjoyed the fruits of success," Boria said in a video, adding that "there’s absolutely no reason to say that Rohit did not want to play the red-ball series.”

But, there is no official comment on Rohit's father from BCCI or from the opener himself.

According to recent reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has requested Cricket Australia (CA) to relax the quarantine rule. This can make way for Rohit and Ishant Sharma, who was also ruled out due to injury.