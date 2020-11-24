India vs Australia 2020: Rohit, Ishant ruled out of first two Tests, netizens say 'bad politics from coach and captain'

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League concluded, the Men in Blue are now prepping for the upcoming tour against Australia which consists of 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, followed by 4 Tests.

According to latest reports, Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma have been ruled out of the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is slated to begin from December 17 in Adelaide.

ESPNcricinfo confirmed the development and stated the hopes of both the players to take part in the last two Tests hinges on "swift and decisive action" from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

To be in contention for the third Test which begins January 7 next year in Sydney, Ishant, who has regained bowling fitness, will have to board a plane almost immediately, the report further said.

"If there is a T20 game and he needs to just bowl four overs, Ishant is good to go immediately, but for him to get back to Test-match fitness, he needs four weeks of proper bowling still," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Rohit, on the other hand, is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recovering a hamstring injury he suffered during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, according to the report, the batsman is understood to be a while away from full fitness. He can be cleared travel only in the second week of December and will need two weeks of further rehabilitation after which a final assessment can be made.

According to a BCCI functionary, the 32-year-old would have had a better chance of featuring in the Test series had he flown directly to Australia with the other squad members after taking part in the IPL in the United Arab Emirates, the report further stated.

Even if Rohit flies out on the earliest possible date, which is December 8, he would have to undergo a two-week quarantine, which will keep him out of training until at least December 22, the report said.

This has led to an outrage from the netizens who are now accusing the head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli of playing politics in the gentleman's game.

