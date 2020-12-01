India vs Australia 2020: Preview, Dream11, where and when to watch the 3rd ODI fixture live in India

Indian bowlers will have pride to play for and also gain some confidence ahead of the T20 and Test series when they take on Australia in the third and final ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

If Australia, who are leading the three-match series 2-0, win the final match, it will be the first time they will sweep an ODI series against India at home in 20 years, though not necessarily in a bilateral series. The last occasion when India suffered a whitewash was in 1999-2000 when they lost all their four games in the triangular series that also featured Pakistan.

India's worry has been their bowling as it has failed to stop Australia from getting to record totals. The Aussies made 374 in the first ODI and 389 in the second to take the game out of India's reach. These are the highest totals the Aussies have scored against India in 50-over games.

While there is very little time for the bowlers to rebound as the surface at Manuka Oval is likely to be batting friendly again, the visitors may ring in a change, bringing in Chiman bowler Kuldeep Yadav for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has conceded 160 runs in 20 overs during the two games and picked just one wicket.

Kuldeep hasn't played much cricket in recent times but his angle as Chinaman, with the ball turning into a right-hander, could be handy. He played just five games in IPL while his last ODI was 10 months back, on February 5.

For Australia, the biggest question would be who will open in place of David Warner who will miss not just the final ODI but also the T20 International series that follows.

Skipper Aaron Finch said that they have plenty of options although they haven't finalised the replacement yet.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will Australia vs India 3rd ODI match take place?

The match will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Where will Australia vs India 3rd ODI match take place?

The match will take place at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will Australia vs India 3rd ODI match begin?

The match will begin at 9:10 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:40 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast Australia vs India 3rd ODI match in India?

Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and their respective HD TV channels will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch Australia vs India 3rd ODI live in India?

The match can be streamed live on JioTV and Sony Sports Network platforms.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (Wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper).

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (Wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia vs India 3rd ODI Dream11 Picks:

Aaron Finch (C), KL Rahul (Wk), Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami