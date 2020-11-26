India vs Australia 2020: Preview, Dream11, where and when to watch the 1st ODI fixture live in India

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League done and dusted, the focus is now on international cricket. India will tour Australia for 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, followed by 4 Tests.



The Men in Blue are in Sydney where they will play the first ODI against the Aussies on November 27 at the SCG.



Players are expected to carry their form from the IPL to the national level where charismatic skipper Virat Kohli will once again lead the charge against the Aussies.



Father-to-be Kohli will continue to lead India till the first Test after which he will depart for India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma, who is due for delivery in January.



Kohli, despite having an at-par IPL campaign individually, once again failed to carry his side to an IPL trophy - something that he has failed to do in his last eight years as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain. And, much like every year, Kohli was the center for critics after the tournament even though he was successful in scoring runs in the latter half of the tournament. Cricketers and pundits commended Kohli's running between the wickets, for which the skipper boasts a healthy vegan diet.



As Team India skipper, Kohli will be banking on his teammates who also had a great IPL season.

With the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and others, the Men in Blue are going to have a cracker of a series in Australia.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will Australia vs India 1st ODI match take place?

The match will take place on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Where will Australia vs India 1st ODI match take place?

The match will take place at the SCG.

What time will Australia vs India 1st ODI match begin?

The match will begin at 9:10 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:40 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast Australia vs India 1st ODI match in India?

Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and their respective HD TV channels will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch Australia vs India 1st ODI live in India?

The match can be streamed live on JioTV and Sony Sports Network platforms.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (Wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (Wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams

Australia vs India 1st ODI Dream11 Picks:

Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins